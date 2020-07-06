Cattle were higher, but finished down from the daily high as beef prices and cash cattle prices remained in a choppy to lower trend. “August cattle closed higher on the session but near 130 points off of the early high,” the Hightower Report said. “The early rally failed to take out the May 8 high and sellers to turned somewhat active.”
“August hogs closed near unchanged on the day and on the lows of the session,” the Hightower Report said. “The market trading moderately higher on the day into the midsession. It will take a move to 50.42 to fill the gap left in late June. A jump in pork product prices late last week helped to provide some underlying support.”