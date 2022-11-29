Cash prices trending higher

People are also reading…
Asking prices in the South are between 156 and 157 which would be 1 to 2 dollars higher than last week, and nothing yet established in the North, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Boxed beef regained some of last week’s losses on beef sales Monday on light movement. However, when daily load movement is low, it likely indicates packers are using the majority of beef to meet previously contracted beef orders and the small amount sold on the daily market is higher priced because there is such a small amount of beef available, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.