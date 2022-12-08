Catte cash markets 'may drift lower'

People are also reading…
February cattle markets moved higher yesterday “after the early sharp break failed to attract new selling interest,” The Hightower Report said. “The very sharp break in the beef market over the last couple of days helped to cause traders to believe that the cash market may drift lower over the short term.”
The hog market “looks vulnerable to further downside action as pork values are weak” and there are no signs of a shift to better export demand, The Hightower Report said.