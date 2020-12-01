Traders are “impressed” with the strong demand in the cattle industry despite heavy weights coming through the chain, The Hightower Report said. “Traders see firm cash markets and a positive trend to beef prices as short-term positive forces.”
In the hog markets, the higher close Monday is a “bullish technical development” as buying is up to its highest point since Nov. 6, The Hightower Report said. “Ideas that the short-term demand is strong enough to stabilize and trade higher helped to support.”