Cattle and hogs start day higher

The live cattle market remains in an uptrend, as strong packer profit margins and the outlook for declining supply in the weeks ahead has lent support. However, the market will need confirmation of tighter supply to maintain its uptrend, The Hightower Report said today.

With corn prices declining, and cattle futures holding, the ratio of live cattle to corn is now at the highest level since August 23, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging this morning.

While the hog market may not have the supply fundamentals to trade in a strong uptrend, it does seem to be able to find good support on a selloff, according to the Hightower Report. At the same time, producers appear to be current with marketings, “which is also supportive,” the report said this morning.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“The big discount to the cash market, ideas that producers are current with marketings and the oversold condition of the market may have also …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Beef market could 'boogie'

December live cattle futures were able to shrug off headwinds that came from a few different directions yesterday, said Oliver Sloup of Blue L…

Lean hogs

Hogs went into the weekend mixed but mostly lower with 15 to 40 cent losses in the nearbys and 5 to 20 cent gains in the deferred contracts, s…

