Cattle and hogs start day higher

The live cattle market remains in an uptrend, as strong packer profit margins and the outlook for declining supply in the weeks ahead has lent support. However, the market will need confirmation of tighter supply to maintain its uptrend, The Hightower Report said today.
With corn prices declining, and cattle futures holding, the ratio of live cattle to corn is now at the highest level since August 23, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging this morning.
While the hog market may not have the supply fundamentals to trade in a strong uptrend, it does seem to be able to find good support on a selloff, according to the Hightower Report. At the same time, producers appear to be current with marketings, “which is also supportive,” the report said this morning.