Cattle bounces higher

A strong move over Tuesday’s highs helped spark an “aggressive rally” for the February cattle contract, The Hightower Report said.
The lean hog market stayed down today, as the jump in weights over recent weeks “suggest some hogs may be backed up in the country,” The Hightower Report said. “It will be important to see active demand and the pipeline flowing in the weeks ahead to avoid weakness in pork prices.”
