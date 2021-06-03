Cattle bouncing back after cyberattack scare

JBS plants reopened on Wednesday following the cyberattack that shut them down over the weekend. Nick Paumen said indications from sources show it was a “Russia-linked hacking group” behind the attack.
Total Farm Marketing noted that the long-term impacts of the cyberattack are still unknown, “but for now, the plants are up and running.”
The Hightower report said that traders were initially worried that nearly 20% of the U.S. slaughter capacity would be offline, but that did not occur. That led to the bounceback in prices yesterday. “The cyber-attack showed the vulnerability of the industry as the automation with reliance on technology caused a major disruption in meat processing for North America and Australia.”