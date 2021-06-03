 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle bouncing back after cyberattack scare

Cattle bouncing back after cyberattack scare

JBS plants reopened on Wednesday following the cyberattack that shut them down over the weekend. Nick Paumen said indications from sources show it was a “Russia-linked hacking group” behind the attack.

Total Farm Marketing noted that the long-term impacts of the cyberattack are still unknown, “but for now, the plants are up and running.”

The Hightower report said that traders were initially worried that nearly 20% of the U.S. slaughter capacity would be offline, but that did not occur. That led to the bounceback in prices yesterday. “The cyber-attack showed the vulnerability of the industry as the automation with reliance on technology caused a major disruption in meat processing for North America and Australia.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash markets are holding mostly steady with the huge profit margins from the packer. The Hightower Report said it “cannot rule out a firm tone…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technically, charts broke down on the JBS cyber-attack news, and the strong gap lower “opens the door for further follow through selling,” Tot…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News