Cattle buyers on the move

In a holiday abbreviated week, packers will be purchasing cattle today and possibly tomorrow, according to The Cattle Report. With the February live cattle contract $6 to $8 above last week's cash trade, some cattle owners will be tempted to hold off sales until the new year. Better judgments know well the peril of delaying marketing plans in the middle of winter.
February hogs closed lower on the session yesterday after the early bounce failed to find new buying support, according to The Hightower Report. Traders are positioning in front of the hogs and pigs report and this has helped the market hold a premium to the cash.