 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle 'choppy' as traders watched report

Cattle 'choppy' as traders watched report

“With the USDA report on Monday, (cattle) markets were choppy overall in anticipation of the numbers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With cash trade steady, and $120-level and higher last week, the August contract moved more in line with cash trade. A typical Monday in cash trade, bids and asks very undefined, and the majority of trade will occur in second half of the week.”

“Lean hog futures finish saw follow-through buying from Friday’s strength as contracts posted triple-digit gains,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Aug hogs are the most actively traded futures and are still under the index, which helps support prices. The demand side of the market helped support the market overall.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Hogs, feeder cattle rise

Hog markets built early strength today before today’s “sizable gain” at the close, The Hightower Report said. “The market appears to have reje…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The H…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News