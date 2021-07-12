Cattle 'choppy' as traders watched report

“With the USDA report on Monday, (cattle) markets were choppy overall in anticipation of the numbers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With cash trade steady, and $120-level and higher last week, the August contract moved more in line with cash trade. A typical Monday in cash trade, bids and asks very undefined, and the majority of trade will occur in second half of the week.”
“Lean hog futures finish saw follow-through buying from Friday’s strength as contracts posted triple-digit gains,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Aug hogs are the most actively traded futures and are still under the index, which helps support prices. The demand side of the market helped support the market overall.”