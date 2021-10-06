Cattle choppy, but higher

“Overall, (cattle) trade on Wednesday was choppy, but front-month futures pulled in line with the start of cash trade for the week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Light to moderate trade developed today with most deals tagged at $124 in the South, steady to $1 higher in some areas… The bulk of trade will likely develop more into the end of the week.”
“Thursday also brings the next round of (pork) export sales numbers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week was strong at 42,000 mt, and the market will be watching the actions of China on the report. The Lean Hog Index traded 0.06 higher to 94.11. Holding a premium to October and December hogs should help support the front of the market.”