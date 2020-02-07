Cattle markets were choppy, with forces acting on both sides. “April cattle closed just slightly higher on the day after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “Strength in the hog market helped to offset weakness in the stock market and concerns over short-term demand for beef given the expanding virus issues around the world.”
Strong export numbers helped drive hog markets higher Friday. “April hogs closed sharply higher on the day and pushed up to the highest level since Jan. 30,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is still being supported by very strong monthly exports for the month of December and a huge sales book for 2020 for China.”