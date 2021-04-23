Cattle close lower, hogs end strong

“June cattle closed slightly lower on the day with an inside trading session,” the Hightower Report said. “While the demand factors remain quite positive, the discount of June cattle to the cash market plus high feed prices are factors which may spark a short- term bulge in production.”
Hog markets finished the week with a strong day. “June hogs closed sharply higher on the day and near the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “Demand signals for both hogs and cattle are still positive for the next month or so and the discount of June to the cash market may have provided some support.”