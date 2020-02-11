"April cattle closed sharply lower on the day and closed near the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “This was the lowest close since Sept. 24. Continued concerns with sluggish demand for beef short-term, along with the outlook for very heavy supplies into the second quarter, have helped hold the market in a long liquidation selling trend.”
“April hogs closed moderately lower on the session but well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The market seems to have the short term supply fundamentals to see at least a little less burdensome supply on the US market, especially if the export market gets even more active.”