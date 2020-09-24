“December cattle closed sharply higher on the session and experienced the highest close since August 20,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders continue to believe that beef prices and cash markets will remain in a steady uptrend in the weeks just ahead. While technically overbought, firm trade in the cash market for the second week in a row has helped to support.”
“December hogs closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The test of yesterday's high failed to attract new buying interest. The continued strong advance in the cash market plus the uptrend in pork values ever since other countries banned German imports has helped to provide underlying support.”