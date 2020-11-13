“December cattle closed sharply lower on the session and tested Monday’s low,” the Hightower Report said. “While virus cases are spiking, traders seem confident that this will not slow production. US beef export sales for the week ending Nov. 5 came in at 14,320 tonnes for 2020 and 3,302 for 2021 for a total of 17,622.”
“December hogs Closed moderately lower on the session but well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that the short-term production could exceed demand helped to pressure the market in spite of very strong weekly export sales. US pork export sales for the week ending Nov. 5 came in at 42,519 tonnes for 2020 and 16,144 for 2021 for 58,663 total.”