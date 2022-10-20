 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle continue to rise

Cattle markets moved to their highest level in a month. “December cattle closed moderately higher on the session and the buying has pushed the market up to the highest level since September 20,” the Hightower Report said. “Solid gains in the beef market over the past week have contributed to stronger packer profit margins.”

“December hogs closed lower on the session and took out yesterday's low,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is extremely overbought after the surge higher off of the October 4 low. The rally has narrowed the cash basis level but it is still a bit wider than normal. The lean index came in about steady at 93.20.”

