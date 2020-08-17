“Live cattle futures started out strong on Monday, continuing their rally from last week and trading to their highest level since February 26,” the Hightower Report said. “The AM USDA boxed beef cutout came in at $216.41, up $2.17 from Friday, which was the highest it had been since June 18.”
“October hogs ended the session higher but did not manage to push through the August high at 54.15,” the Hightower Report said. “The USDA AM pork cutout came in at 77.54, up 3.12 from Friday and the highest it has been since June 1. The cutout has been higher for four sessions in a row, and it has been up in six of the last seven sessions.”