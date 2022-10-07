Cattle demand still uncertain

People are also reading…
“The live cattle futures were as dormant this week as I have seen them in a long time,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “As best I can tell, there won't be any shortage of inventory for the remainder of this year. Were the drought to persist another 2 to 4 weeks, another round of liquidation would be anticipated as water shortages are showing up everywhere.”
The markets closed “moderately lower” on the session after an outside day down, The Hightower Report said. “The premium of cash to the futures market helped to support the early rally.”