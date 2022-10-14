 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle down despite outside market gains

The market experienced follow-through selling yesterday to help confirm that a short-term peak may be in place. This is a bearish technical development. “The break occurred in spite of a sharp improvement in outside market forces as increased demand concerns were enough to trigger selling,” The Hightower Report said today.

In his Cattle Commentary this morning, Peter McGinn of Barchart says he live cattle futures seemed to get some support from continuing expectations for stronger cash prices but those gains could be limited by weakness in wholesale beef so he believes that “traders will need to see some more strength in the cash market before there is a strong rally.”

Beyond Meat plans to lay off 19% of its workforce and announced three top executives are also out, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

