The cattle market is in a short-term downtrend, and if beef prices continue to drift lower and the slaughter pace picks up, it will be difficult for October cattle to hold on to a premium to the cash market, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Further, cattle export sales have been slow lately and there is talk that very cheap poultry prices may shift some domestic demand away from beef, Stewart-Peterson said.
Meanwhile, there is still no technical sign of a short-term peak as pork demand indicators are strong, The Hightower Report said.