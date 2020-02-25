Cattle sank lower again Tuesday, pushed by a tumbling stock market and coronavirus concerns. “April cattle experienced the lowest close since Sept. 10, losing 2% on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “A turn down in the stock market helped trigger selling in the cattle market.”
“April hogs closed slightly lower on the session after trading higher for much of the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The early rally pushed well above the highs from yesterday, but a turn down in the stock market and a sharp selloff in the cattle market helped trigger some long liquidation selling.”