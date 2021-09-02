Cattle drop sharply

“October cattle closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest close since July 21,” the Hightower Report said. “News of a little better trade in Texas in the cash market yesterday failed to provide much support. Traders remain nervous that beef prices will continue to weaken after the three day holiday.”
"October hogs closed slightly lower on the session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The market took out yesterday's low early in the day but failed to generate new selling interest. US pork export sales for the week ending August 26 came in at 33,503 tonnes, up from 24,113 the previous week and the highest since July 29.”