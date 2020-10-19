“December cattle are trading sharply lower on the session into the midday and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since July 2,” the Hightower Report said. “Continued weakness in the cash market plus the downtrend in beef prices has sparked long liquidation from fund traders who were holding a hefty net long position in cattle.”
“December hogs closed sharply higher on the session but well off of the early highs,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders see the discount to the cash market as a key factor to help support. However, April Hogs closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 1.”