“Today in the livestock market, cattle retreated, Virginia McGathey, with McGathey Commodities, said. “The cash trade has slowed ahead of the USDA report coming at the end of the week. Packers just seem to be less aggressive to step in with that on-feed report coming on Friday, as well as the holiday next week.”
“Hogs were higher today,” McGathey said. “They’ve been in the same channel for the past three weeks, even though losses in the cutout values has created some uncertainty and really adds some volatility to the entire market. It’s completely stalled the futures right now. We just can’t decide which way we’re going to break out.”