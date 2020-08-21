“October live cattle closed lower on Friday and for the week,” the Hightower Report said. “This was despite stronger beef prices and strong cash cattle markets this week. The market appeared to be seeing some profit taking ahead of this afternoon's Cattle on Feed report. Traders are expecting a sharp increase in placements as the industry bounces back from the Covid-19 lows.”
“October hogs closed lower on Friday but higher for the week,” the Hightower Report said. “The market gapped sharply higher on Thursday, reaching its highest level since May 7. The USDA pork cutout came in at 73.55 this morning, down 1.94 from yesterday afternoon and the lowest it has been since Tuesday.”