Cattle feeders push for gains

Packers would like to hold on to the margins gained in the past two weeks as cash held steady and box prices rose, according to The Cattle Report. Cattle feeders, faced with rising break-evens from cattle purchased last summer, will press for more gains. That will ensure delayed trading this week. As forward contract volumes fall below last year and supplies of fed cattle tighten, packers will rely more on the cash markets.
A short-term low may be in place in the hog market, according to The Hightower Report. The market is oversold technically. April hogs managed to hold modest support. While oversold, the upside seems limited given the supply outlook.