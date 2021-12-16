Cattle finding pressure as hogs chop

Live cattle markets have been pressured by broad base selling in the livestock sector, “aided by the weak demand tone and disappointing cash market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Retail values closed weakly yesterday afternoon, and at midday saw additional selling pressure.”
Choppy trade continues in the hog markets as the U.S. is going to need to absorb more production, The Hightower Report said. “With less demand from China, it will be important to see increasing pork values to rationalize the premium.”