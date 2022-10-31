Cattle finish off its lows

People are also reading…
“December cattle closed lower on the day but well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the stock market plus another surge higher in the US dollar helped to pressure the market. Talk of the overbought condition of the market plus talk that the market is still under the negative technical influence of the October 25 key reversal helped to pressure.”
“December hogs traded higher early in the day and above Friday's high, but the outlook for higher production helped to pressure the market to experience the lowest close since October 17,” the Hightower Report said. “A big jump in pork product prices on Friday was seen as a positive factor.”