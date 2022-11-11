Cattle futures struggle Friday

People are also reading…
Cattle futures failed to find a bid despite a strong sell-off in the dollar index this week. Retail values were lower at midday, which added to the selling pressure, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Index Funds for the most part have moved out of December 2022 Live Cattle. However, there is still plenty of time for December Live Cattle and futures in 2023 to be moved around with speculative trading with first notice day December 5, 2022, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.