Cattle get short-term support

A large snowstorm across eastern Colorado and Nebraska could provide “underlying support” for cattle in the short-term, The Hightower Report said today.
China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed China had 452.56 million head of hogs in inventory at the end of 2022. That was 0.7% higher than the 2021 inventory, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
China imported 200,000 tons of pork in December, up 20.1% from last year. For all of 2022, pork imports reached 1.76 million tons, down 52.6% from the previous year. “The USDA update on Thursday showed a less burdensome outlook than the December USDA update but this has failed to provide much support,” The Hightower Report said.