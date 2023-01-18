 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle get short-term support

A large snowstorm across eastern Colorado and Nebraska could provide “underlying support” for cattle in the short-term, The Hightower Report said today.

People are also reading…

China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed China had 452.56 million head of hogs in inventory at the end of 2022. That was 0.7% higher than the 2021 inventory, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.

China imported 200,000 tons of pork in December, up 20.1% from last year. For all of 2022, pork imports reached 1.76 million tons, down 52.6% from the previous year. “The USDA update on Thursday showed a less burdensome outlook than the December USDA update but this has failed to provide much support,” The Hightower Report said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Choice beef dropping quickly

Monday through Thursday Choice boxed beef has dropped $8.65 and maybe more importantly, Choice beef is dropping faster than Select boxed beef.…

Lean Hogs

Continued anguish over the inability for the cash market to move higher is dragging on the futures market, said Ben Diconstanzo. If Hogs hold …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

“The shift in beef production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter looks to be a bullish force,” The Hightower Report said today. The …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

“The market is oversold, and the USDA report showed per capita supply will not be as high as feared,” The Hightower Report said today.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News