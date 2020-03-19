Beef values have rallied over $30 in just three days, says Stewart-Peterson, representing the largest three-day increase in history. “This has likely pushed packer margins near all-time highs and should keep the demand for slaughter supplies very strong, at least as long as packer plants are not shut down due to the spread of the virus,” they said.
The Hightower Report says pork cutout values were up again today. The surge in prices “should help spark aggressive packer profit margins, and that will keep producers current with marketings,” they said.