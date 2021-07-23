 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle herd contracting

Cattle herd contracting

The U.S. cattle herd as of July 1 is seen falling by 443,000 head from the same time a year ago, according to the average in a Bloomberg survey of three analysts, so expectations are to start reflecting a tighter cattle supply.

The USDA cold storage reflected good product demand as frozen pork supplies were down 4% from the previous month and down 4% from last year, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Stocks of pork bellies were up slightly from last month but down 32% from last year.

Slaughter volumes are on track to post smaller than last week and this news provided some support from the box prices, according to The Cattle Report. The weekly slaughter volume may decline 10,000 head from last week. Packers are maintaining several hundred dollar per head margins on current cattle processing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Hogs

National carcass base up $3.60 at $109.84/cwt.National live up 10 cents at $81.03.Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $111.92.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog weights continue to drop, The Hightower Report said, but the continued pressure of last week’s “sweeping reversal” is pushing the market lower.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News