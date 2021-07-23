Cattle herd contracting

The U.S. cattle herd as of July 1 is seen falling by 443,000 head from the same time a year ago, according to the average in a Bloomberg survey of three analysts, so expectations are to start reflecting a tighter cattle supply.
The USDA cold storage reflected good product demand as frozen pork supplies were down 4% from the previous month and down 4% from last year, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Stocks of pork bellies were up slightly from last month but down 32% from last year.
Slaughter volumes are on track to post smaller than last week and this news provided some support from the box prices, according to The Cattle Report. The weekly slaughter volume may decline 10,000 head from last week. Packers are maintaining several hundred dollar per head margins on current cattle processing.