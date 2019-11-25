While Friday’s high placements mark in the Cattle-on-Feed report is “bearish on face value,” Stewart-Petersons aid that it came in below estimates which eases sentiment. That helped lead to a day of triple-digit gains in the cattle markets.
According to Goldman Sachs, global pork production is expected to fall 16% in 2020 due to African swine fever and other factors, Stewart-Peterson said. “If the U.S. and China can work out a Phase 1 deal, the U.S. should export more pork and prices should rally,” Stewart-Peterson said.