Cattle markets moved higher on Monday as traders looked to take advantage of the discount to the cash market. “June cattle closed sharply higher on the session and experienced the highest close since March 10,” the Hightower Report said. “The highs were 100.00 and the rally leaves the market a bit overbought.”
Hog markets had a choppy day on Monday before ultimately settling lower. “July hogs closed slightly lower after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The market remains in a short-term downtrend channel and it will take a move over 59.57 to penetrate the downtrend channel and turn the charts bullish.”