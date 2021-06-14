Cattle higher, hogs slide on technical picture

Cattle moved higher to start the week, supported by technical info and the idea beef demand can stay strong. “August cattle closed sharply higher on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “The close above 120.70, now support, is a bullish technical development for August cattle and the early buying drove the market to the highest level since May 13.”
Hogs were lower Monday, watching the technical picture. “August hogs gapped lower on the opening and failed to fill that gap and a gap lower opening on a Monday is a bearish technical development and the market remains in an overbought condition,” the Hightower Report said. “…If 114.37 support gives way for August hogs, 112.47 would be next downside target.”