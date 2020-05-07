The cattle market is still trading at a big discount of futures to the cash market, which will give support, The Hightower Report said. The market is also at the strongest sales pace on record “going back to 2002,” but the differences between this year and last year has narrowed, they said.
Meanwhile, lean hogs bounced back off their lows on the day, only showing moderate losses at the close, The Hightower Report said. “The massive and likely record profit margins for packers should leave plenty of incentive for increasing slaughter ahead,” they said.