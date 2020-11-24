Cattle markets moved higher on Tuesday, supported by the strong beef market and hopes for the cash market. “The market closed moderately higher on the session after a lower opening,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since November 13.”
Hog markets moved a little lower after a recent rally. “February hogs closed slightly lower after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that the two day rally was too far, too fast helped to trigger some selling. It is still an inside trading day. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $77.81, up four cents on the day.”