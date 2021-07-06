 Skip to main content
Cattle, hog markets slipped into weekend

The cattle market has slipped closer to the lower end of the recent ranges, The Hightower Report said, but if traders can hold off on breaking current levels the market could start to bounce back. “Beef prices have declined steadily for three straight weeks, but they are still well ahead of last year,” they said. “The lower-than-expected placements number in May suggests lighter supply this fall.”

Hog markets, meanwhile, turned bearish last week, The Hightower Report said. “The sharp discount of the futures to the cash market have lent support, but ongoing concerns over the potential for reduced export activity in the months ahead are a force of pressure.”

