Cattle, hogs bounce back to open week

Cattle markets were choppy today, but bounced back from early selling pressure, The Hightower report said. “Short-term cash fundamentals remain positive as steer weights are still coming in below expectations which would suggest that feedlots are current with marketings.”
Hog markets are in an “extreme oversold” condition, The Hightower Report said, following the recent downturn in hog prices. October hogs are at a $24 dicsount to the cash market right now, compared to the average discount of $14.60.