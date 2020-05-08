“June cattle closed 135 points higher on the session but well off of the early highs,” the Hightower Report said. “This left the market up 807 points on the week or up 9.2%. June cattle traded sharply higher on the day and up to the highest level since March 25. In just three trading sessions, June cattle have jumped from 86.15 to as high as 98.47.”
“July hogs closed 185 lower on the session and this left the market down 235 points for the week,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded sharply lower on the session with an inside trading day. Fears that the slaughter pace will pick up steam and that pork supplies will rise has helped to keep July hogs at a discount to the cash market.”