Cattle, hogs dip Thursday

“February cattle gapped lower on the opening and closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since December 9. The longer-term supply fundamentals remain bullish but the short-term demand factors remain in question.”
“February hogs closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 14,” the Hightower Report said. “A sharp break in the pork product markets down to the lowest level since January leaves a bearish demand tilt to the market.”