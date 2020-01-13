It was a fairly quiet day for cattle, with traders watching for more cash market activity. “April cattle closed lower with a relatively quiet range and an inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders are still waiting for more activity in the cash market, but the small amount of trade late last week was done at mostly steady prices.”
“February hogs opened slightly lower and closed sharply lower on the day and to the lowest close since Aug. 6,” the Hightower Report said. “The market continues to find pressure from higher than expected short-term supply, and less than expected impact on pork cut-out values for the increased export activity.”