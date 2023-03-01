People are also reading…
"April cattle tested Friday's contract high with solid gains early in the session but the market closed lower on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders are nervous with the overbought condition of the market but the steady rise in open interest suggests fund traders are still buying on breaks.”
It was a fairly up-and-down day for hogs, which ended lower but up from the lows. “April hogs closed lower on the session but well up from the lows after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since February 13 before a bounce into the midsession.”