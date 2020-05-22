Slaughter pace is increasing, putting pressure on cattle markets.
“June cattle closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest since May 15,” the Hightower Report said. “The discount of futures to the cash market is providing underlined support, while increasing slaughter pace is seen as a bearish force.”
Hog markets were seeing resistance from a number of sources.
“July hogs closed sharply lower on the day and gave back much of Thursday's gains,” the Hightower Report said. “…The market continues to struggle to try to price in the weakness in pork cut-out values and the gradual increase in slaughter seen in recent weeks.”