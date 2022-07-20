Cattle, hogs find gains

People are also reading…
“August cattle closed slightly higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “It was an inside trading session. The continued strong uptrend in the beef market has helped support, but this is clashing with fears that the intense heat could spark increased slaughter over the near term.”
“August hogs closed sharply higher on the day after a higher opening,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since April 26. A continued very strong uptrend in pork values has helped spark stronger Packer margins, and higher cash markets. Tighter than expected production has continued to support a short-term uptrend.”