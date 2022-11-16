 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle, hogs finish higher

People are also reading…

“December cattle closed moderately higher on the session and back up into the 13 day trading range,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders are hopeful that beef production will decline significantly over the near term, but recent weeks have seen beef production higher than a year ago. Packer profit margins are down significantly from last week, but still in the Black.”

“December hogs closed higher on the day after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “It was an inside trading day. The CME Lean index was slightly lower at 88.53. Pork production is not coming in quite as high as feared, and this along with lighter weights may help to provide some underlying support.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Negotiated cash prices were not available at the time of posting.

Lean hogs

Weights and USDA are data supportive, but pork values lowest since February, The Hightower Report said today. However, the wide discount of De…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

There could be a period of “lower-than-expected” slaughter soon, The Hightower Report said. “The USDA update showed a revision lower in 2022 p…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

A jump in pork cutout values on Friday plus the fact that pork production last week was down 3.1% from a year ago could support the market ear…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News