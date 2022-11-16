Cattle, hogs finish higher

People are also reading…
“December cattle closed moderately higher on the session and back up into the 13 day trading range,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders are hopeful that beef production will decline significantly over the near term, but recent weeks have seen beef production higher than a year ago. Packer profit margins are down significantly from last week, but still in the Black.”
“December hogs closed higher on the day after choppy and two-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “It was an inside trading day. The CME Lean index was slightly lower at 88.53. Pork production is not coming in quite as high as feared, and this along with lighter weights may help to provide some underlying support.”