“June cattle opened sharply higher on the session and quickly moved up the 450 point limit on the day, and the market closed limit up,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that the market is just too oversold, and that the surge higher in the stock market is signaling a return to normal a bit earlier than traders had anticipated helped to support.”
“June hogs opened sharply higher on the session and quickly moved up the 300 point limit and closed limit up,” the Hightower Report said. “Futures continue to hold a steep discount to the cash market, and the rally in the stock market has traders believing that the situation will turn more normal sooner than traders had anticipated.”