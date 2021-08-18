Cattle, hogs higher

“October cattle closed higher on the day and challenged Monday's high,” the Hightower Report said. “The market seems to be in position to see higher cash market trade this week with $127 already traded in Nebraska and Iowa this week. Traders are hoping Texas and Kansas will also trade higher on the week.”
Hogs moved higher as well Wednesday. “October hogs closed higher on the session with the market taking out yesterday's high but not the previous day's high,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash fundamental news remains sloppy but the extreme discount of futures to cash is limiting the selling from speculators.”