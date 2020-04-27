“June cattle closed sharply higher on the session and the close above the opening is a positive force,” the Hightower Report said. “While June futures are trading near $83.65, cash cattle is trading near $99 and that leaves June at a huge discount. Continued news of slaughterhouse slowdowns or closures has pressure on the market.”
“June hogs closed sharply higher on the session and the buying has pushed the market up to the highest level since April 8,” the Hightower Report said. “While slaughter capacity is down near 25% from normal due to slaughterhouse cutbacks, traders believe the issues will be resolved in the next few weeks and that livestock cash markets can rally.”