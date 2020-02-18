“April cattle closed moderately higher on the day and traded both sides of unchanged,” the Hightower Report said. “The market traded moderately lower on the session into the mid-day as uncertainty on China short-term demand for beef helped to pressure. The market challenged Friday's high due to news China has cut tariffs on some agricultural products, including beef.”
“April hogs closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “News that China has reduced tariffs on key agricultural products from the US, such as pork, helped to spark sharply higher trade early in the day. However, the market also traded sharply lower on the day as traders remain concerned with the logistics of moving pork around in China.”